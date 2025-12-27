News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace
World News
27-12-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace
The United Nations said Saturday it hopes the immediate ceasefire agreed on Saturday by Thailand and Cambodia will ultimately lead to confidence-building and peace between the two countries.
U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk "welcomes news that Thailand and Cambodia have resumed a ceasefire and hopes this will pave the way for confidence building and peace. Communities and migrants affected must receive all necessary assistance to return home safely," his office said on X.
At least 47 people were killed and more than a million displaced in three weeks of border clashes involving artillery, tanks, drones and jets, according to official tallies.
AFP
World News
hopes
Thailand-Cambodia
ceasefire
peace
Next
Somalia's Al-Shabaab vows to fight any Israeli use of Somaliland
EU urges 'good faith' implementation of Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:09
UN chief welcomes Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire: Spokesman
World News
09:09
UN chief welcomes Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire: Spokesman
0
World News
12:15
US welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, urges immediate implementation
World News
12:15
US welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, urges immediate implementation
0
World News
06:22
EU urges 'good faith' implementation of Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire
World News
06:22
EU urges 'good faith' implementation of Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:58
Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron
World News
05:58
Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron
0
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
0
World News
12:15
US welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, urges immediate implementation
World News
12:15
US welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, urges immediate implementation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
0
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
0
World News
2025-11-24
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
World News
2025-11-24
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
2
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
Breaking Headlines
13:22
Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!
6
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
Lebanon News
09:44
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
7
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
8
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Lebanon News
11:29
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More