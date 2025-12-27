UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace

27-12-2025 | 07:17
UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace
UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace

The United Nations said Saturday it hopes the immediate ceasefire agreed on Saturday by Thailand and Cambodia will ultimately lead to confidence-building and peace between the two countries.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk "welcomes news that Thailand and Cambodia have resumed a ceasefire and hopes this will pave the way for confidence building and peace. Communities and migrants affected must receive all necessary assistance to return home safely," his office said on X.

At least 47 people were killed and more than a million displaced in three weeks of border clashes involving artillery, tanks, drones and jets, according to official tallies.

AFP

World News

hopes

Thailand-Cambodia

ceasefire

peace

