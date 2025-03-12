News
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12-03-2025 | 04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, called for a unified financial reform plan to help Lebanon overcome its crises during a meeting with President Joseph Aoun.
For his part, President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing necessary reforms as part of ongoing efforts to secure international financial support.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Ernesto Ramirez Rigo
Reforms
Joseph Aoun
