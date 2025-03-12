IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

12-03-2025 | 04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, called for a unified financial reform plan to help Lebanon overcome its crises during a meeting with President Joseph Aoun.  

For his part, President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing necessary reforms as part of ongoing efforts to secure international financial support.
 

Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines
IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned
