Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 22,000 and diesel declining by LBP 18,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,397,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,437,000

Diesel: LBP 1,332,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,106,000