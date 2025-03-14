Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
14-03-2025 | 03:56
High views
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 22,000 and diesel declining by LBP 18,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,397,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,437,000
Diesel: LBP 1,332,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,106,000

LBCI Previous

