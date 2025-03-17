Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

17-03-2025 | 10:02
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
0min
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat met with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at his office in the ministry.

Bisat expressed his gratitude for the ongoing and past cooperation between the bank and the ministry, highlighting the current project aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government institutions.

