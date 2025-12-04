Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

04-12-2025 | 04:44
Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise
Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that Russia would take full control of Ukraine's Donbas region by force unless Ukrainian forces withdraw, something Kyiv has flatly rejected.

Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Either we liberate these territories by force of arms, or Ukrainian troops leave these territories," Putin told India Today ahead of a visit to New Delhi, according to a clip shown on Russian state television.



Reuters
 

