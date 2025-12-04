News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise
World News
04-12-2025 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise
President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that Russia would take full control of Ukraine's Donbas region by force unless Ukrainian forces withdraw, something Kyiv has flatly rejected.
Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
"Either we liberate these territories by force of arms, or Ukrainian troops leave these territories," Putin told India Today ahead of a visit to New Delhi, according to a clip shown on Russian state television.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Russia
Ukraine
Donbas
Region
Military
Next
Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-13
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
World News
2025-11-13
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
0
World News
2025-09-12
Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine
World News
2025-09-12
Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine
0
World News
2025-09-24
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
World News
2025-09-24
Germany says Trump's Ukraine remarks boost hopes of pressuring Russia
0
World News
2025-09-07
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
World News
2025-09-07
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace
World News
06:12
Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace
0
World News
03:17
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
World News
03:17
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
0
World News
11:13
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media
World News
11:13
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media
0
World News
2025-12-03
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
World News
2025-12-03
Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
0
World News
2025-10-27
Cameroon presidential rival rejects re-election of Paul Biya as a 'masquerade'
World News
2025-10-27
Cameroon presidential rival rejects re-election of Paul Biya as a 'masquerade'
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:02
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
3
Lebanon News
09:25
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
Lebanon News
09:25
US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?
5
Lebanon News
11:52
Lebanon’s PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks
Lebanon News
11:52
Lebanon’s PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details
7
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
8
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More