Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

26-03-2025 | 04:58
LBCI
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL

The Finance Ministry announced Wednesday that it has transferred public sector salaries, including those of active employees, retirees, and all military personnel, to the Banque du Liban (BDL).  

It confirmed that beneficiaries could withdraw their salaries from their respective banks starting Thursday, March 27.

Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
LBCI

