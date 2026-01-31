Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'

Ukraine's power grid experienced mass outages on Saturday after a "technical malfunction" caused electrical lines between Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine to fail, Ukraine's energy minister said.



"Today at 10:42 a.m. (0842 GMT), a technical malfunction occurred, causing a simultaneous shutdown of the 400 kilovolt line between the power grids of Romania and Moldova and the 750 kilovolt line between western and central Ukraine," Denys Shmygal said on Telegram.



AFP



