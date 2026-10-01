Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz Strait on Tuesday: Marisks

Three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck by unknown projectiles when transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping intelligence service Marisks said.



The vessels had been moving through the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection, Marisks said ⁠in a report late on Wednesday.



Oil products tanker Al Ruwais was last seen as having conducted a ship-to-ship transfer off Sohar, Oman, in late September to discharge its diesel cargo, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.



Very large crude carrier Mersin Prosperity also ⁠made a ship-to-ship transfer off Sohar in mid-September to move 2 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude onto another vessel, Kpler data showed.







Reuters