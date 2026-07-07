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Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07-07-2026 | 02:27
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Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 13,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 15,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 28,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,207,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,225,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,780,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000
Lebanon News
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Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline
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