UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza

The United Nations has suspended movements at night in Gaza for at least 48 hours to evaluate security issues following the killing of staff working for the World Central Kitchen food charity, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

He said the suspension started on Tuesday. The World Food Programme is continuing operations during the day, including daily efforts to send convoys to the north of Gaza "where people are dying," Dujarric said.

"As famine closes in we need humanitarian staff and supplies to be able to move freely and safely across the Gaza Strip," he told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel mistakenly killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen in a Gaza airstrike on Monday, prompting condemnations and calls for explanations from the United States and other allies

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza.

The UN has repeatedly called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the six-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militants.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

World Central Kitchen

Stephane Dujarric

LBCI Next
Polish PM: The attack on relief workers puts solidarity with Israel 'to the test'
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30

Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17

Palestinian Fatah group states Iran is trying to spread 'chaos' in West Bank

LBCI
World News
13:07

Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More