News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03 | 13:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN halts aid movements at night in Gaza
The United Nations has suspended movements at night in Gaza for at least 48 hours to evaluate security issues following the killing of staff working for the World Central Kitchen food charity, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
He said the suspension started on Tuesday. The World Food Programme is continuing operations during the day, including daily efforts to send convoys to the north of Gaza "where people are dying," Dujarric said.
"As famine closes in we need humanitarian staff and supplies to be able to move freely and safely across the Gaza Strip," he told reporters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel mistakenly killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen in a Gaza airstrike on Monday, prompting condemnations and calls for explanations from the United States and other allies
The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza.
The UN has repeatedly called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the six-month long war between Israel and Hamas. Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza over a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militants.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Gaza
World Central Kitchen
Stephane Dujarric
Next
Polish PM: The attack on relief workers puts solidarity with Israel 'to the test'
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Celebrity chef Jose Andres tells Reuters: Israel targeted aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30
Israel war cabinet member Gantz calls for September elections
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17
Palestinian Fatah group states Iran is trying to spread 'chaos' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17
Palestinian Fatah group states Iran is trying to spread 'chaos' in West Bank
0
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
World News
13:07
Relief workers' bodies have been transferred to their representatives and are en route to Cairo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
4
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
6
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
7
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More