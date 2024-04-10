Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10 | 13:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh&#39;s sons in Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army confirmed Wednesday targeting three sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, with an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, resulting in their deaths, accusing them of belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement.

The army said in a statement that it, along with the Israel Security Agency, (Shin Bet), "eliminated three members of Hamas' military wing in central Gaza. The three members are sons of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau," indicating that the operation was carried out by "warplanes belonging to the air force" earlier on Wednesday.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Amy

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Gaza Strip

Al-Qassam Brigades

LBCI Next
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Ireland intends to recognize a Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More