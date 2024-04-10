The Israeli army confirmed Wednesday targeting three sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, with an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, resulting in their deaths, accusing them of belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the movement.



The army said in a statement that it, along with the Israel Security Agency, (Shin Bet), "eliminated three members of Hamas' military wing in central Gaza. The three members are sons of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau," indicating that the operation was carried out by "warplanes belonging to the air force" earlier on Wednesday.



AFP