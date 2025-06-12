Gaza Humanitarian Foundation raises staff attack toll to at least eight

The U.S. and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said Thursday that at least eight people had been killed in an attack on its workers in the Palestinian territory, raising the earlier given toll of five.



"As of now, we can confirm at least eight fatalities and multiple injuries, and we fear that some of our team members have been taken hostage," GHF interim executive director John Acree said in a statement. The foundation blamed the attack late Wednesday on the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



AFP