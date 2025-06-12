Gaza Humanitarian Foundation raises staff attack toll to at least eight

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-06-2025 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation raises staff attack toll to at least eight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation raises staff attack toll to at least eight

The U.S. and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said Thursday that at least eight people had been killed in an attack on its workers in the Palestinian territory, raising the earlier given toll of five.

"As of now, we can confirm at least eight fatalities and multiple injuries, and we fear that some of our team members have been taken hostage," GHF interim executive director John Acree said in a statement. The foundation blamed the attack late Wednesday on the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Attack

Israel

United States

Aid Worker

LBCI Next
Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths
Palestinian Authority says internet down in Gaza after attack on fiber optic cable
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:24

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says Hamas attacked a bus of its workers, 5 dead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05

US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it will open two aid distribution centers on Thursday

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least 280 injured in Iran port blast: new toll on state media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23

Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Hamas calls US-backed group a 'filthy tool' after aid worker deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:32

Palestinian Authority says internet down in Gaza after attack on fiber optic cable

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07

Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:32

Palestinian Authority says internet down in Gaza after attack on fiber optic cable

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami says official exams to begin July 9, no optional subjects

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More