Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

The Israeli military on Thursday called for residents to evacuate some areas of Gaza City, as it presses an intensified campaign in the battered Palestinian territory.



Israeli forces are "operating in the area in which you are located to eliminate infrastructure and enemy presence," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X. The military "will continue to respond to every launch. Immediately evacuate to known shelters in Gaza City for your own safety," he added.





AFP