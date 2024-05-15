Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 15:24
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israelis on Wednesday for the current deadlock, saying that their amendments to the ceasefire proposal presented by the mediators have led to the cessation of negotiations.

Haniyeh rejected any settlement in the Gaza post-war that excludes the movement, stating that Hamas insists its demands include ending the war in the besieged territory.

Reuters
 
