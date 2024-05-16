News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 00:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
The Biden administration is working to get a group of US doctors out of Gaza after Israel closed the Rafah border crossing, the White House said on Wednesday.
The State Department said earlier this week that the government was aware that American doctors were unable to leave Gaza, after the Intercept reported that upwards of 20 American doctors and medical workers were trapped in Gaza.
The Palestinian American Medical Association, a US-based non-profit, said on Monday that its team of 19 healthcare professionals, including 10 Americans, had been denied exit from Gaza after a two-week mission providing medical services at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, a city near Rafah in southern Gaza.
Israel seized and closed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on May 7, disrupting a vital route for people and aid into and out of the devastated enclave.
"We're tracking this matter closely and working to get the impacted American citizens out of Gaza," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.
Jean-Pierre said the United States was engaging directly with Israel on the matter.
The Biden administration has been warning Israel against a major military ground operation in Rafah, but Jean-Pierre said efforts to get the doctors out are continuing regardless of what happens there.
"We need to get them out. We want to get them out and it has nothing to do with anything else," she said.
Israeli troops battled militants across Gaza on Wednesday, including in Rafah, which had been a refuge for civilians, in an upsurge of the more than seven-month-old war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.
Gaza's healthcare system has essentially collapsed since Israel began its military offensive there after the Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israelis.
Humanitarian workers sounded the alarm last week that the closure of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings into Gaza could force aid operations to grind to a halt.
The Israeli assault on Gaza has destroyed hospitals across Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's largest before the war, and killed and injured health workers.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Gaza
Doctors
White House
Next
Israeli army fire kills three Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-02
White House: Gaza seaport expected to open in a few days
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
The White House says new Gaza crossing to open this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30
The White House says new Gaza crossing to open this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55
South Africa pursues halt to the Israeli Rafah offensive at World Court
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:55
South Africa pursues halt to the Israeli Rafah offensive at World Court
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:36
Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:36
Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting
0
Middle East News
01:14
Israeli army fire kills three Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities
Middle East News
01:14
Israeli army fire kills three Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
0
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
Lebanon News
13:51
Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
4
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
14:58
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
5
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
6
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
Lebanon News
15:16
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
7
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More