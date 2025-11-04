Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-11-2025 | 13:39
High views
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

The Israeli military said on Tuesday the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of one hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Body

Gaza

Hostage

Red Cross

