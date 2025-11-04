News
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-11-2025 | 13:39
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
The Israeli military said on Tuesday the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of one hostage from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Body
Gaza
Hostage
Red Cross
