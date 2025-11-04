News
Hamas says to hand over another Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-11-2025 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says to hand over another Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT
Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of another hostage on Tuesday as required under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal with Israel in Gaza.
The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades "will hand over the body of one of the occupation's prisoners, which was found in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City at 8:00 pm Gaza time (1800 GMT)," the group said on its Telegram channel.
Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 20 -- including 18 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Hostage
Body
Israel
