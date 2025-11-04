UN secretary-general decries 'continued violations' of Gaza ceasefire

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned against violations of the ceasefire in Gaza that halted two years of devastating war in the Palestinian territory.



Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Guterres said he was "deeply concerned about the continued violations of the ceasefire in Gaza. They must stop and all parties must abide by the decisions of the first phase of the peace agreement."



AFP