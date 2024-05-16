Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 01:36
High views
Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting
0min
Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting

The Israeli military said on Thursday that five soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip when they were struck by Israeli tank fire.

Israeli ground forces re-entered parts of northern Gaza this month to crack down on attempts by the Islamist group Hamas to regroup.

"There was a tank crossfire of the 202 battalion resulting in the death of 5 soldiers and some soldiers injured. The soldiers were evacuated for further medical treatment, the families were updated," the military said of the incident that occurred on Wednesday.
 

Reuters
 
