US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery

On Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the United States Central Command personnel, assisting in a humanitarian mission to provide additional aid to Palestinian civilians, anchored a temporary pier to the Gaza beach at 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time)."As part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza," it said in a statement posted on the X platform."Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days. The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza," it further added.