US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 02:44
High views
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
0min
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery

On Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the United States Central Command personnel, assisting in a humanitarian mission to provide additional aid to Palestinian civilians, anchored a temporary pier to the Gaza beach at 7:40 a.m. (Gaza time). 

"As part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza," it said in a statement posted on the X platform. 

"Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days. The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza," it further added.

 
