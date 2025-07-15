France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-07-2025
High views
France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition
France says UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition

A rescheduled United Nations conference this month will discuss post-war plans for Gaza and preparations for the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and others, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

France and Saudi Arabia had planned to host the conference in New York from June 17-20, aiming to lay out the parameters of a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel's security.

"The aim is to sketch out post-war Gaza and prepare the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and countries that will engage in this approach," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in Brussels before a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. 
 
The conference was postponed under U.S. pressure and after the 12-day Israel-Iran air war began, during which regional airspace was closed, making it hard for representatives of some Arab states to attend. Diplomats said on Friday it had been rescheduled for July 28-29.


Reuters
 
