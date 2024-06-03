Gallant tells Blinken: Hamas rule must end and a Palestinian alternative must be identified

The office of the Israeli Defense Minister stated in a release on Monday that Minister Yoav Gallant, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the Israeli government's determination to dismantle the rule of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and its presence as a military authority as part of any agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip.



The Defense Ministry's statement added that Gallant discussed with Blinken the issue of identifying and empowering a potential Palestinian alternative to Hamas' authority.



Reuters