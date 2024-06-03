Netanyahu says eliminating Hamas is part of the agreed Gaza Plan in the War Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel's top priority in Gaza is to eliminate Hamas.



He added that this goal will continue alongside the objective of rescuing hostages and that both objectives are part of a plan to end the war that has been approved at the highest level in his government.



Netanyahu said in a video statement, "This is not something I am adding now. This is not something I am adding because I am under pressure within the coalition. It is something we unanimously agreed upon in the war government."



Reuters