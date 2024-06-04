UN condemns 'unprecedented bloodshed' in the West Bank since Oct. 7

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called for an end to the "unprecedented bloodshed" in the occupied West Bank, considering the killing of more than 500 Palestinians there since October 7 "irrational."



Türk said in a statement, "As if the tragic events that occurred in Israel and then in Gaza over the past eight months were not enough, the residents of the occupied West Bank are subjected day after day to unprecedented bloodshed. It is completely irrational for such a large number of lives to be reaped in this brutal way."



AFP