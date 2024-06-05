Haniyeh: Hamas to deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement based on complete cessation of war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05 | 11:51
High views
Haniyeh: Hamas to deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement based on complete cessation of war
Haniyeh: Hamas to deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement based on complete cessation of war

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement on Wednesday that the movement will deal "seriously and positively" with any ceasefire agreement based on a complete cessation of war, full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

The statement said, "The movement and the resistance factions will deal seriously and positively with any agreement based on a comprehensive ceasefire, complete withdrawal, and prisoner exchange."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US awaits Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire proposal with Saudi counterpart: US State Department
