Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
2min
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

On Thursday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reported that another school turned shelter was attacked in the Nuseirat area by Israeli forces "without prior warning to the displaced," or to the agency.

He confirmed in a statement on X that at least 35 individuals were killed and many were injured.  

"The school was sheltering 6,000 displaced people when it was hit. Claims that armed groups may have been inside the shelter are shocking," the UNRWA Commissioner-General said.

He added: "We are however unable to verify these claims. Attacking, targeting, or using UN buildings for military purposes is a blatant disregard of International Humanitarian law."

He expressed that United Nations staff, premises, and operations must be protected at all times.  

Lazzarini also revealed that since the Gaza war began, more than 180 UNRWA buildings were hit and as a result, over 450 displaced people were killed.

"UNRWA shares the coordinates of all its facilities (including this school) with the Israeli army and other parties to the conflict. Targeting UN premises or using them for military purposes cannot become the new norm," he further noted.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini concluded by saying that these actions must stop, urging all responsible parties to be held accountable.
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

School

Nuseirat

Shelter

Israel

