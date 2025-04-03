UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links

British counter-terrorism police said on Thursday they had arrested two men accused of being linked to Hezbollah, saying their investigation involved alleged activity both overseas and in Britain.



Detectives from London's Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) arrested a 39-year-old man in north London on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed group, preparing acts of terrorism, and being involved in funding for the purpose of terrorism.



A second man, 35, was arrested in west London on suspicion of being a member of a banned organization.



"Our investigation remains ongoing, but I hope that these arrests show we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity regardless of whether their activity is focused here in the UK or elsewhere," claimed commander Dominic Murphy, head of the CTC.



