Israeli Defense Minister: Hostage rescue operation took place under intense fire in complex environment

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that special forces operated under heavy fire in a complex urban environment when they rescued four hostages from Hamas in Gaza on Saturday.



Gallant added in a statement issued by his office, "Our forces demonstrated valiant bravery as they operated under heavy fire in the most complex urban environment in Gaza."



He said, "This is one of the most heroic and exceptional operations I have witnessed in my 47 years of service in the Israeli defense establishment."



AFP