Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-07-2025 | 06:58
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF

The U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two American staff were wounded Saturday in an "attack" on one of its aid centers in southern Gaza.

"This morning, two American aid workers were injured in a targeted terrorist attack during food distribution activities at SDS-3 in Khan Yunis," the organization said, adding that reports indicated it was carried out by "two assailants who threw two grenades at the Americans".

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Aid

Workers

Gaza

Attack

Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
