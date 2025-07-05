News
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-07-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two US aid workers wounded in Gaza 'attack': GHF
The U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two American staff were wounded Saturday in an "attack" on one of its aid centers in southern Gaza.
"This morning, two American aid workers were injured in a targeted terrorist attack during food distribution activities at SDS-3 in Khan Yunis," the organization said, adding that reports indicated it was carried out by "two assailants who threw two grenades at the Americans".
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Aid
Workers
Gaza
Attack
Next
Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
Previous
6
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
7
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
8
Lebanon News
11:03
R&B meets Afrobeat – HERITAGE is coming! 🎶 Grab your tickets now!
Lebanon News
11:03
R&B meets Afrobeat – HERITAGE is coming! 🎶 Grab your tickets now!
