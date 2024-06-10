El-Sisi urges Blinken to remove barriers to Gaza aid

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of international efforts to remove obstacles to delivering aid to the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.



The statement noted that the meeting "included discussions on Egyptian efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

It continued, "In this regard, the President stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to remove obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid, the necessity of ending the war on the Strip and preventing the conflict from escalating, and advancing the implementation of the two-state solution."

The statement added, "An agreement was reached to intensify efforts during the current phase."



Reuters