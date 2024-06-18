Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Former member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, warned that "time is running out to reach an agreement on the northern border with Lebanon."



Gantz made these remarks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden's envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein.



"We are committed to removing the threat of Hezbollah from Israeli residents on the northern border," Gantz said.



Gantz also expressed his willingness to support any effective measures regarding the northern front, even if they come from outside the current Israeli government.