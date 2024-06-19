News
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
2024-06-19 | 02:49
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated on Wednesday that Israeli forces may have repeatedly violated the fundamental principles of the laws of war and failed to distinguish between civilians and combatants in their military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
In a report assessing six Israeli attacks that resulted in a high number of casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the commission mentioned that Israeli forces "may have systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution in attack."
The Israeli air and ground assault on Gaza resulted in the deaths of more than 37,400 Palestinians in the Hamas-controlled territory, according to health authorities there.
Reuters
