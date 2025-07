Israel's foreign minister expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza, saying that if a temporary truce was sealed, Israel would negotiate a permanent end to the hostilities.

"Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. I believe it's achievable. If a temporary ceasefire is achieved, we will negotiate on a permanent ceasefire," Gideon Saar told a press conference in Bratislava with his Slovakian counterpart.

AFP