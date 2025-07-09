Israel military chief says 'conditions created' to advance Gaza deal

Israel's military chief said on Wednesday that "conditions have been created" for the advancement of a hostage release deal in Gaza, as indirect negotiations were underway between Israel and Hamas.



"We have achieved many significant results, we have caused great damage to the governance and military capabilities of Hamas," armed forces chief, Eyal Zamir, said in a televised speech. "Thanks to the operational power that we have demonstrated, the conditions have been created to advance a deal to release the hostages."



AFP