UNRWA: 'Rampant' looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24 | 06:55
UNRWA: 'Rampant' looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza
The head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees warned Monday that a breakdown of civil order in Gaza had allowed widespread looting and smuggling and blocked aid delivery.
Since the war erupted in the Gaza Strip more than eight months ago, the Palestinian territory "has been decimated," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the agency's advisory body, warning that "the breakdown of civil order has resulted in rampant looting and smuggling that impede the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Gaza
Aid
Delivery
Hamas
Israel
War
Palestinian officials: Hamas and Fatah talks in China postponed without new date set
Israeli airstrike kills senior Gaza health official, tanks push deeper into Rafah
