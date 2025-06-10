Lebanon and UNIFIL sign Memorandum of Understanding to support army needs

The National Defense Ministry, represented by Minister Michel Mnassa, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), represented by its commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the participation and support of the French government.



A ceremony was held in Yarzeh in the presence of Army Commander Rodolph Haykal and First Counselor Bruno Barrera da Silva, representing the French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro.



The memorandum aims to provide a donation designated to meet the needs of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the areas of fuel and food supplies.



Minister Mnassa stressed the importance of UNIFIL's continued mission, expressing hope that its mandate would be renewed in August without any obstacles.



He emphasized that "the presence of UNIFIL in Lebanon for decades has never been a temporary choice, but rather a permanent need and an urgent necessity, especially given the sensitive circumstances in the region and the repeated threats to Lebanese sovereignty."



He added, "The generous donation we are signing today, designated to support the army's needs in fuel and nutrition, holds importance for two reasons: first, due to its vital nature in these difficult economic conditions."



Mnassa continued, "And second, for what it reflects in terms of our friends' understanding of the Lebanese Army's needs and operational conditions."