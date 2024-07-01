News
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
The Israeli army announced on Monday that "twenty projectiles" were launched from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory without causing any injuries.
In a statement, the army reported, "About twenty projectiles were launched from the Khan Younis area," adding that "some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others landed in southern Israel." The statement also confirmed that "artillery is currently targeting the source of the fire."
