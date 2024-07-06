Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06 | 04:19
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 38,098 people have been killed in nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 87 deaths over the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,705 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

