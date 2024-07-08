News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
The head of Israel's biggest opposition party said on Monday he would lend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his support in parliament to keep him in office if members of the ruling coalition quit over a ceasefire deal.
Netanyahu has authorized his officials to resume negotiating a possible deal with Palestinian militant group Hamas to end the fighting in Gaza and release Israeli hostages seized on Oct. 7.
Some far-right partners in his coalition have said they will quit if the war ends before Israel has eradicated Hamas and freed the hostages, an outcome that could bring down Netanyahu's government.
Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, said at a meeting of his parliamentary faction: "There's a hostages deal on the table. It is not true that Netanyahu has to choose between the hostages deal and the continuation of his tenure as prime minister."
"Let him do the deal," Lapid said. "I promised him a safety net and I will keep that promise," he said, referring to a scenario if Netanyahu's coalition partners quit.
He said that was a difficult decision to make, given his opposition to Netanyahu, but "the most important thing is to bring the hostages home."
The two far-right parties in Netanyahu's coalition that are most implacably opposed to a ceasefire deal have a combined 13 seats in the Israeli parliament, while Lapid's party has 24 seats, according to the parliament's website.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Opposition
PM
Netanyahu
Lifeline
Ceasefire
Gaza
Next
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
0
World News
08:23
Ukraine, Poland sign security cooperation deal: AFP
World News
08:23
Ukraine, Poland sign security cooperation deal: AFP
0
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
3
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
6
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
7
World News
06:24
Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
World News
06:24
Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
8
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More