Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday at least 38,243 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 88,033 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
