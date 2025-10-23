WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-10-2025 | 00:32
High views
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza

The World Health Organization led the medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Around 15,000 Gaza patients are awaiting evacuation, Tedros said in an X post.

"We continue to call on countries to show their solidarity and for all routes to be opened to expedite the medical evacuation," the WHO chief said.


Reuters 
 
