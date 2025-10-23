WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza

The World Health Organization led the medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.



Around 15,000 Gaza patients are awaiting evacuation, Tedros said in an X post.



"We continue to call on countries to show their solidarity and for all routes to be opened to expedite the medical evacuation," the WHO chief said.





Reuters