News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-10-2025 | 00:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
The World Health Organization led the medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
Around 15,000 Gaza patients are awaiting evacuation, Tedros said in an X post.
"We continue to call on countries to show their solidarity and for all routes to be opened to expedite the medical evacuation," the WHO chief said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
WHO
Medical
Evacuation
Patients
Gaza
Next
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-18
WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-18
WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
0
World News
2025-10-09
Ukraine orders evacuation of children around frontline city of Kramatorsk
World News
2025-10-09
Ukraine orders evacuation of children around frontline city of Kramatorsk
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israeli army urges evacuation of Yemen port ahead of strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04
Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:45
Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies
World News
06:45
Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament
0
World News
04:29
Zelensky hails new energy sanctions on Russia, seeks more pressure on Moscow
World News
04:29
Zelensky hails new energy sanctions on Russia, seeks more pressure on Moscow
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
4
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
Lebanon News
10:55
US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”
5
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21
Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI
6
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
World News
09:46
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
7
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:19
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More