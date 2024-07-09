Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
0min
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

The Hamas Media Office announced on Tuesday that 29 Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli strike that hit displaced persons' tents outside a school in Khan Younis, Gaza.
 
