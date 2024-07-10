Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 07:15
LBCI
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 38,295 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll added 52 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It said 88,241 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
