News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 38,295 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll added 52 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It said 88,241 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
Next
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
0
World News
06:01
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
World News
06:01
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:01
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
World News
06:01
Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'
0
World News
2024-04-24
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk
World News
2024-04-24
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk
0
World News
2024-05-01
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
World News
2024-05-01
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
3
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
4
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
7
Lebanon News
09:55
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency
Lebanon News
09:55
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency
8
Lebanon News
11:40
Commitment to Resolution 1701: PM Mikati's Cabinet session priorities
Lebanon News
11:40
Commitment to Resolution 1701: PM Mikati's Cabinet session priorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More