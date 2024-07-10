Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that Israeli tanks and artillery bombed Syrian army targets that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement in the Golan Heights area.



The army stated in a statement, after an Israeli couple was killed by a missile launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on the Golan Heights, "The Israeli army hold the Syrian army responsible for anything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the disengagement agreement."



Reuters