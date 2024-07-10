Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that Israeli tanks and artillery bombed Syrian army targets that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement in the Golan Heights area.

The army stated in a statement, after an Israeli couple was killed by a missile launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on the Golan Heights, "The Israeli army hold the Syrian army responsible for anything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the disengagement agreement."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Syria

Golan Heights

Hezbollah

Bomb

LBCI Next
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02

Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35

France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57

Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-02

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12

Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More