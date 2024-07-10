News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
The Israeli army said on Wednesday that Israeli tanks and artillery bombed Syrian army targets that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement in the Golan Heights area.
The army stated in a statement, after an Israeli couple was killed by a missile launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on the Golan Heights, "The Israeli army hold the Syrian army responsible for anything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the disengagement agreement."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Syria
Golan Heights
Hezbollah
Bomb
Next
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35
France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:35
France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2024-07-02
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-02
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
0
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
2
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
5
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More