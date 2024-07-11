Israel army says completed 'operations' in Gaza City's Shujaiya

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 00:07
High views
0min
Israel army says completed 'operations' in Gaza City's Shujaiya

The Israeli military announced late Wednesday it had completed its "operations" in Gaza City's eastern district of Shujaiya, after nearly two weeks of fighting.

Soldiers "completed their mission, which lasted approximately two weeks, in the Shujaiya area", a military statement said, adding that troops had destroyed eight tunnels and eliminated "dozens of terrorists".

AFP
