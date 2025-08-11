Israeli military says slain Al Jazeera correspondent was 'terrorist' who 'posed as journalist'

Israel's military on Sunday said it had struck an Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, calling him a "terrorist" who "posed as a journalist", as the Qatar-based broadcaster announced his death along with three other staff.



"A short while ago, in Gaza City, the Israeli army struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network. Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and Israeli troops," the military claimed on Telegram.



AFP