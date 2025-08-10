Israel’s Netanyahu defends Gaza war expansion during press conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out his vision for victory in Gaza during a press conference in Jerusalem, following a wave of criticism at home and abroad over his plans to expand the war.



Netanyahu said the military had been given the green light to "dismantle" two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and Al Mawasi, further to the south.



"We have about 70 to 75 percent of Gaza under Israeli control, military control. But we have two remaining strongholds, OK? These are Gaza City and the central camps in Al Mawasi," Netanyahu told reporters.



"Israel's security cabinet instructed the Israeli military to dismantle the two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and the central camps," he added.



"This is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily," said the prime minister.



Netanyahu said the operations were aimed to be done on a short timetable, but offered few specifics on how long exactly the offensive would take.



"I don't want to talk about exact timetables, but we're talking in terms of a fairly short timetable because we want to bring the war to an end," he said.



When asked about the rise in criticism from foreign governments in recent days -- including by staunch ally Germany, which announced plans to suspend arms shipments -- Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to go it alone, if needed.



"We will win the war, with or without the support of others," he told reporters.



The prime minister said civilians would be given the opportunity to evacuate from "combat zones" ahead of operations and provided with a safe corridor to leave the areas.



"We will do so by first enabling the civilian population to safely leave the combat areas to designated safe zones," he said.



"In these safe zones, they'll be given ample food, water, and medical care," he added.



"And again, contrary to false claims, our policy throughout the war has been to prevent a humanitarian crisis, while Hamas' policy has been to create it."



AFP



