Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

2024-07-15 | 00:26
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Sunday that Hamas is concealing the results of an airstrike on a compound in Gaza where its military wing leader, Mohammed Deif, was hiding.

Halevi added in a televised statement, "It is still too early to summarize the results of the attack, which Hamas is trying to hide."

Israel carried out the airstrike on Saturday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Attack

Gaza

Mohammed Deif

Hamas

Leader

