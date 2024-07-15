News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel launches new Gaza strikes after attacks in safe zone
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-15 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel launches new Gaza strikes after attacks in safe zone
Israel struck the southern and central Gaza Strip on Monday to put more pressure on Hamas, following a weekend strike targeting the militant group's leadership which killed scores of Palestinians camped in a designated "safe zone."
Two days after the Israeli strike turned a crowded swathe of Mawasi near the Mediterranean coast into a charred wasteland littered with burning cars and mangled bodies, displaced survivors said they had no idea where they should go next.
"Those moments as the ground shook underneath my feet and the dust and sand rose to the sky and I saw dismembered bodies - was like nothing I have seen in my life," said Aya Mohammad, 30, a market seller in Mawasi, reached by mobile text message.
"Where to go is what everybody asks, and no one has the answer."
Mawasi on the western outskirts of Khan Younis has been sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled to the area after Israel declared it a safe zone.
Israel said its strike there on Saturday targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, an architect of the Oct. 7 assault on Israeli towns and villages that triggered the Gaza war.
Palestinian officials say at least 90 people were killed on Saturday and many hundreds wounded. Reuters journalists at the scene filmed carnage, with residents carrying the wounded and dead amid flames and smoke.
Further south in Rafah, main focus of Israel's advance since May, residents reported renewed fighting on Monday.
Israeli forces in western and central parts of the city blew up several homes, they said.
Medical officials said they recovered 10 bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in eastern areas of the city, some of which had already begun to decompose.
The military also stepped up aerial and tank shelling in central Gaza in the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi historic refugee camps. Health officials said five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Maghazi camp.
The Israeli military said the air forces struck dozens of Palestinian military targets across Gaza, killing many gunmen. It said forces killed gunmen in Rafah and central Gaza, sometimes in close combat.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
War
Hamas
Gaza
Strike
Mawasi
Camp
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34
Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-01
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
World News
2024-07-01
Polish PM warns of 'great danger' after French election results
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
2
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56
Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
6
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
Lebanon News
06:22
Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
05:37
El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader
Lebanon News
05:37
El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More