US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll 'unacceptably high'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16 | 05:35
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
0min
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told two top Israeli officials Monday of the “unacceptably high” civilian casualties in Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, his spokesman said.

The Israeli military has launched several deadly attacks in recent days including on a refugee camp and multiple UN-run schools where civilians were sheltering.

In response, Hamas reportedly said it was pulling out of ceasefire negotiations, causing prospects for a truce and hostage release deal to dwindle further.

Blinken received two influential Israeli officials – Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi – “to express our serious concern about the recent civilian casualties in Gaza.”

Casualties “still remain unacceptably high. We continue to see far too many civilians killed in this conflict,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.


AFP
